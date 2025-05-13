The Wendy's International Location That Serves Alcohol And Pasta

There is something endlessly fascinating about seeing international menus for American chain's like Wendy's, even if you end up a little jealous when you find out that people abroad can enjoy their Baconators with a beer. Fast food menus are little windows into local culture. Seeing how they differ from country to country is actually a pretty good way to understand and be surprised by the tastes of people around the world. It's not a shock that Wendy's in Canada serves poutine (the country's unofficial national food), or a jalapeño burger in Mexico, but why are onion rings limited to Wendy's in the Middle East and New Zealand? And why will you find a Wendy's teriyaki burger served alongside alcohol and pasta in Japan?

That's right, Wendy's in Japan is a true melting pot of flavors that American locations just can't match. The alcohol is less surprising, as some locations offer a selection of craft beers, but the pasta menu at Wendy's in Japan is all over the place. There are some decidedly Japanese flavors, like a sea urchin pasta with squid and cod roe, but there is also Italian carbonara, and a much more American-sounding dish called bacon and butter pasta. Maybe Wendy's love of bacon just transcends borders, because the tomato sauce and mozzarella pasta on the menu has bacon in it too. But while some of the flavors are easily explained by catering to local tastes, the especially unusual combo at Wendy's Japan actually comes from the unique way the company expanded there.