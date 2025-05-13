Oven Vs Microwave: Which Is Best For Cooking Marie Callender's Pot Pie?

Pot pies are a staple of American frozen food aisles, and Marie Callender's may be the most ubiquitous name on the market, but as with other frozen pot pie brands it faces the vexing choice of oven versus microwave. This is a classic pick between convenience and quality that is going to come down to what you prioritize. Plenty of people are grabbing frozen food for the easy preparation, not just the cost, and that turns us towards the microwave. The pinging appliance will cook your pot pie in about six minutes, compared to a brutal 50-minute eternity in the oven. But what if you just want the best version of your pot pie? Is cooking Marie Callender's in the oven really that much better than the microwave? Well we're sorry to everyone in a hurry out there, but the answer is a resounding yes.

This isn't stew we're talking about. Pot pie is all about the crust, it's literally what makes it special and microwaves just do a poor job crisping them up. While spending almost an hour in the oven will leave your pot pie with a nicely browned and crispy crust, microwaves produce dull, pale mush when it comes to pastry. People will like what they like, but there isn't a very broad appeal for gummy, undercooked pot-pie crust. Marie Callender's knows as much, too: It tells you that a conventional oven is recommended right on the instructions, saying it's the way to achieve a "flaky crust." And this time the label is 100% telling the truth.