13 Ingredients You Should Start Adding To Your Sushi Burrito

There's traditional sushi, with its intricate presentation and bite-sized pieces, and then, there's the sushi burrito. When you're craving the delicious, fresh flavors of this Japanese staple in a quicker-to-make, more generous, and more portable form, burrito-fying your sushi is the solution. Prepping a sushi burrito is a far more casual affair than crafting your typical batch of sushi rolls. Its larger size means more room for those all-important add-ins, and, there's less worry about arranging your fillings in a certain way, or getting that roll perfectly neat. This fun fusion dish is incredibly easy to customize to your taste and different dietary needs, too.

A sushi burrito generally begins with a sheet of nori (or two attached together with a simple brush of water!). It's then topped with an even layer of seasoned sushi rice, before placing the fillings in the center, and rolling everything up. Making a sushi burrito offers the perfect opportunity to experiment with colorful, flavorful filling ingredients, with plenty of room for creativity. Of course, there are all the sushi classics, like sushi-grade raw fish, avocado, cucumber, or shredded carrot. But if you're in the mood for something a little more unique, we've got you.

From flavor-packed sauces to zesty herbs and even sweet fruits, the following list is packed with tasty ways to upgrade your next sushi burrito creation. Whether you're looking to elevate your homemade dish with an elegant final touch, pack in some extra nutrition, or switch up the rice for something more vibrant, there's an ingredient to fit your needs. So, let's get rolling.