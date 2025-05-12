Elevate Your Next Chicken Dinner With One Canned Fruit
There comes a time when even the most comforting, reliable chicken dinners become repetitive and boring. It's a good thing chicken is so versatile and always ready for changes. It's not defined merely by what it is, but rather by what you do with it and how you dress it up. Barbecue sauce on the grill? It's Southern summer in full swing. Blackened seasoning and a hint of Cajun? There's your Louisiana vibrancy. A can of mandarin oranges? Now that's both familiar and unexpected. This special twist still exists within the realm of the infamous orange chicken stir-fry, but this time, your creative avenue takes on a different direction.
Everybody knows what a common orange tastes like, but a mandarin orange might be slightly more overlooked. Unlike its zesty tart cousins, its sweetness is front and center in this slightly smaller citrus variety, followed by a subtle aroma lingering in the aftertaste. Canned oranges, in particular, are most likely made with satsuma mandarins, which also offer delectable juiciness. As they accompany chicken, the lean and mild white base is intricately layered with fruity nuances. The brightness and gentle acidity spark excitement even in the simplest dishes. Sweet, sour, and savory notes roll over your taste buds in the most harmonized way — a balanced delight in every crispy bite.
Stir-fries are great, but you can do a lot more
Undoubtedly, a plate of chicken cubes drenched in a thick mandarin orange sauce à la Trader Joe's is the first thing that comes to mind with this combination. You can even scatter a few slices of mandarin orange for extra juicy bites. But is this the only way to pair canned fruits with savory dishes? Certainly not. Simply by swapping out the base, you already have brand-new iterations. Whereas white rice and noodles regularly make a satisfying main course, a salad tossed in an umami dressing turns it into a fresh side dish. Make it a full-on mandarin chicken pasta salad if you want something more filling.
Stir-fry isn't the only way to bring these two ingredients together. A sheet pan of baked orange chicken, for example, only gets better when infused with the zingy essence of mandarin oranges. Perhaps throw a spoonful of chili paste and grated ginger into the sauce to ignite some heat, and don't forget the aromatic powder of fresh herbs either.
A mandarin broth is also a good idea, odd as it may sound. Mandarin juice sets the base, and you can make it creamier with coconut milk. A steamy hot bowl of mandarin chicken soup makes the best comfort food, and so do ramen, curry, and any other idea you want to experiment with. The chicken can obviously go straight into the pot, but if you're aiming for heartiness, consider marinating it in orange juice to get that extra bit of flavor.