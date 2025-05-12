How To Choose The Absolute Best Limes At The Grocery Store Every Time

You'll want to start with limes that are a bit weighty for their size. Generally speaking, the heavier they are, the juicier they will be. While you're at it, gently squeeze to feel the firmness. They shouldn't be rock solid but not overly soft either, just somewhere in the middle where they give a little bit to the pressure. This not only indicates juiciness, but the slight tenderness also means they will be easier to work with in the kitchen.

Another crucial sign is the color. While the image of vibrant green limes has probably burned into the minds of most consumers, they aren't exactly the best choice every time. In fact, it's pale yellow limes that are riper, juicier, and sweeter, making them a great choice for desserts (like a sweet and tart key lime pie for example) and light, fresh dishes. Darker limes, on the other hand, have a more assertive acidity that might be more suitable for heartier, bolder purposes.

Last but not least: the texture. Unsurprisingly, smooth, thin-skinned limes are usually the best of the bunch. This means they're healthy and, most of the time, chock-full of juice. Thicker limes scattered with bumps are the exact opposite. Shininess, however, is only the result of a wax coating and shouldn't really be taken into consideration. And you'll obviously want to avoid obvious signs of near-spoilage, such as lots of scratches, bruises, and blemishes, or a straight-up shriveled skin.