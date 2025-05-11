Daiquiri Vs Margarita: What's The Difference Between These Drinks?

Few classic cocktails have been tinkered with as much as the daiquiri and margarita. The margarita has grown along with tequila's rising popularity to become maybe the most iconic cocktail in the U.S., and has spawned countless variations swapping in different juices, adding spice with jalapeños, or using mezcal in place of the original agave spirit. Daiquiris have followed a slightly different path. Being one of the older pre-prohibition cocktails in existence, the-old school daiquiri, like the Tom Collins or Whiskey Sour, became a sugary punchline in the late 20th century. Pre-made mixes and frozen flavored variations overtook the classic recipe at restaurants and on store shelves, to the point where a lot of people today would still picture a frozen strawberry daiquiri slushie first when you offer them a daiquiri.

While many of these variations don't live up to the originals, it's not surprising that both daiquiris and margaritas have inspired so many knock-offs. They are two very similar cocktails, with the big difference simply coming down to the use of white rum in the daiquiri versus the margarita's tequila. Beyond that both are simple, citrusy drinks with a versatility that lends them to endless variations. The daiquiri has quite different origins that the margarita, being more intimately tied to the oldest of cocktails, while the margarita was created as a modern variation on an existing cocktail. But neither would exist without the original trio of liquor, citrus, and sugar.