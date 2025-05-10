Hate Bitter Coffee? Try This Traditional Swedish Brew

Somewhere along the way, bitterness has become the gold standard for good coffee. Many drink it only for this bold flavor tone, eager to find that wake-up call in every sip. Be that as it may, there are still coffee lovers who want something softer, those who prefer a cappuccino over an espresso, where that bitter shout is merely a whisper. Milk, cream, and regular sweeteners are always there to help, and with Swedish egg coffee, you can also add egg to the long list of ingredients that temper coffee's bitterness. It sounds a little odd and unfathomable, but hey, don't knock it till you try it.

This traditional Swedish brew's history dates back centuries, when coffee filters didn't exist and people had to resort to filtering coffee through a sock, a sack, fish skin, or, in this case, eggs. Hence, the invention of this peculiar drink. In the 1800s, it was brought to Midwestern America from Sweden by Scandinavian immigrants. There, it was commonly served at church gatherings, so much so that it was dubbed with the moniker "church basement coffee."

As the years go by, Swedish egg coffee has even turned into one of the reasons why egg coffee became a Minnesota tradition. In fact, nowadays, you can hardly find it in Sweden anymore. Rather, it's more of a Swedish-American drink, where it mainly dwells in Minnesota households, restaurants, and state fairs.