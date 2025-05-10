The High-Protein Cereal We Bring Home Every Time We Grocery Shop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cereal is a beloved and classic way to get some food in your belly in the morning. But times have changed, and you don't have to stick to eating sugar-loaded options solely marketed to kids. Enter the world of protein cereals.

While there's no shortage of protein-laden cereals to consume, not all of them are tasty. The most offensive can offer pulpy textures or instantly turn soggy when it hits the milk. These special cereals can often cost several dollars more than your average box, so aside from enduring the unpleasant flavors and textures, it's not something you want to waste your money on. That's why it made our hearts (and taste buds) sing when we found Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast, an option that's not only scrumptious but has a crisp texture to pair with your milk of choice.

After Tasting Table tried a range of high-protein cereals, the cinnamon protein breakfast cereal was deemed the cream of the crop for several reasons – even beating other top brands like Kashi and Cheerios for the No. 1 spot. Save your precious dollars; there's no need to experiment with any of the other options unless you like being disappointed.