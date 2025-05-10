The High-Protein Cereal We Bring Home Every Time We Grocery Shop
Cereal is a beloved and classic way to get some food in your belly in the morning. But times have changed, and you don't have to stick to eating sugar-loaded options solely marketed to kids. Enter the world of protein cereals.
While there's no shortage of protein-laden cereals to consume, not all of them are tasty. The most offensive can offer pulpy textures or instantly turn soggy when it hits the milk. These special cereals can often cost several dollars more than your average box, so aside from enduring the unpleasant flavors and textures, it's not something you want to waste your money on. That's why it made our hearts (and taste buds) sing when we found Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast, an option that's not only scrumptious but has a crisp texture to pair with your milk of choice.
After Tasting Table tried a range of high-protein cereals, the cinnamon protein breakfast cereal was deemed the cream of the crop for several reasons – even beating other top brands like Kashi and Cheerios for the No. 1 spot. Save your precious dollars; there's no need to experiment with any of the other options unless you like being disappointed.
Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast offers a protein-packed punch to your morning routine
What makes the Catalina Crunch cereal stand out from the sea of other protein-filled options currently on the market? It hit every mark: Taste, texture, and nutrients, making it an alluring trifecta for anyone curious about where to start when it comes to protein cereals.
The cinnamon flavor is just right. It isn't overpowering or too heavily spiced, where it seems better suited as a seasonal item for fall. The square pieces are firm and sturdy, able to withstand a few minutes floating around in dairy milk or perhaps homemade vanilla almond milk.
There's also the protein content. You'll get 11 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of carbohydrates per half-cup serving, which you can easily double to start your day with 22 grams to keep you full for a longer period.
We think the cereal is the perfect hack to add more protein to your breakfast sweets, too. Try sprinkling a handful of Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast over your bowl of oatmeal or a fruity parfait. You'll want to add this crisp cereal to your cart on your next trip to the grocery store.