Tired Of Chicken? This Cut Of Pork Is Just As Lean And Versatile

You might opt for boneless, skinless chicken breasts for an array of meals because it's a lean, low-fat cut of meat that has endless uses. Chicken breasts can be pricey these days, though, and sometimes the same source of protein over and over can get tiring. To skirt the exhaustion of chicken breasts for dinner, turn to pork tenderloin, which is similarly lean.

Tenderloin is a cut of pork from near the backbone of a pig, which gets a lot of work as it moves and is, therefore, more lean compared to the belly, where bacon comes from. It's not just about pork tenderloin being lean compared to, let's say, beef, however. When you compare a boneless chicken breast to pork tenderloin, it's also similar in protein levels. A three-ounce serving of skinless chicken breast packs 25 grams of protein, where an equal serving of pork tenderloin contains around 23 grams. It's important to know that pork loin and tenderloin are different — so don't get it confused when it comes to a lean source of protein.