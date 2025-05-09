Tired Of Chicken? This Cut Of Pork Is Just As Lean And Versatile
You might opt for boneless, skinless chicken breasts for an array of meals because it's a lean, low-fat cut of meat that has endless uses. Chicken breasts can be pricey these days, though, and sometimes the same source of protein over and over can get tiring. To skirt the exhaustion of chicken breasts for dinner, turn to pork tenderloin, which is similarly lean.
Tenderloin is a cut of pork from near the backbone of a pig, which gets a lot of work as it moves and is, therefore, more lean compared to the belly, where bacon comes from. It's not just about pork tenderloin being lean compared to, let's say, beef, however. When you compare a boneless chicken breast to pork tenderloin, it's also similar in protein levels. A three-ounce serving of skinless chicken breast packs 25 grams of protein, where an equal serving of pork tenderloin contains around 23 grams. It's important to know that pork loin and tenderloin are different — so don't get it confused when it comes to a lean source of protein.
The versatile ways you can use pork tenderloin to make a flavorful, lean, protein-packed meal
Another perk to pork tenderloin is its many uses. You can roast, grill, air fry, or sous vide pork tenderloin to achieve juicy meat. Like boneless chicken breast, pork tenderloin can easily end up dry if you overcook it, so cook it at the right temperature for the proper amount of time. For example, 2-2½ pounds of pork tenderloin should roast in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for just 30 minutes. And be sure it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for safe eating.
To amp up the flavor, one option is to marinate pork tenderloin. Recently, I made a marinade with Sriracha for heat, maple syrup to balance the spice, soy sauce, garlic powder, chili flakes, and avocado oil, then baked it in the oven for 30 minutes. You can also make pork tenderloin marinades with ingredients like olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, herbs like rosemary, and hot sauce. Or opt for a dry rub with your favorite spices from the cabinet. A simple salt-and-pepper rub on the meat, then a baste with butter, fresh garlic, and herbs like thyme also works.
For home cooks who prefer following a recipe, try our simple roasted pork tenderloin recipe that uses an herb rub and cooks in just 25 minutes. Or you can cook this roast pork tenderloin with a mustard glaze and fried sage to step up your dinner game further.