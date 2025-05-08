The Shelf Life Of Star Anise (And How To Keep It Fresh)
Of all the spices, star anise is probably the most instantly recognizable, with its unique eight-pointed star shape. Even though most home cooks could probably pick it out of a spice line-up, they won't necessarily know what to do with it. Star anise has its origins in China, and as such is a common ingredient in the country's cuisine, but it's less often used in Western recipes. So it's quite likely there's a packet of star anise lingering in your cupboard that has you wondering, is it still good?
The shelf life of star anise will depend on if the spice is whole or ground. Thanks to its tough woody texture, the whole spice can last up to three years when stored correctly, after which it will lose its licorice flavor. Ground star anise has a significantly shorter shelf life, as the increased surface area allows the spice to oxidize faster, losing its potency in just 12 months. The good news is that star anise won't actually go bad. Unless there are any signs of mold (a rare occurrence), the worst thing you'll end up with by using old spices is a slightly dusty tasting dish.
Storage tips for star anise
The same tips that apply to storing spices in general also apply to star anise. This means keeping it away from heat, light and moisture, ideally in the pantry and in airtight containers. The best containers not only have good seals on the lids, but are also made from nonporous materials — like these glass jars from Netany. When it comes to buying star anise, purchase in smaller quantities and ensure that the packet has a best before date. If you don't know how long it's been sitting on the supermarket shelf, you won't know how long you have to use it up.
Of course, the best way to ensure you have the freshest tasting spices is to use them before the flavors start to fade. Star anise is a warm spice that can add a unique taste to both sweet and savory dishes. It's one of the key ingredients in five-spice powder, can be used to bring out the meatiness in a beef dish, and will add a holiday feel to your baking. If any of that sounds like too much work, just sit back and relax with an anise-spiced homemade chai latte.