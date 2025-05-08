The Shelf Life Of Star Anise (And How To Keep It Fresh)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the spices, star anise is probably the most instantly recognizable, with its unique eight-pointed star shape. Even though most home cooks could probably pick it out of a spice line-up, they won't necessarily know what to do with it. Star anise has its origins in China, and as such is a common ingredient in the country's cuisine, but it's less often used in Western recipes. So it's quite likely there's a packet of star anise lingering in your cupboard that has you wondering, is it still good?

The shelf life of star anise will depend on if the spice is whole or ground. Thanks to its tough woody texture, the whole spice can last up to three years when stored correctly, after which it will lose its licorice flavor. Ground star anise has a significantly shorter shelf life, as the increased surface area allows the spice to oxidize faster, losing its potency in just 12 months. The good news is that star anise won't actually go bad. Unless there are any signs of mold (a rare occurrence), the worst thing you'll end up with by using old spices is a slightly dusty tasting dish.