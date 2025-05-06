You've (Probably) Never Heard Of Pork Brisket — Here's Why It Deserves To Be Mainstream

Let's talk brisket. Most barbecue lovers are familiar with this cut of meat that comes from the breast and chest area of the cow. Brisket isn't the cut of meat you're going to whip up for dinner on a random weekday. Brisket is like a slow race that's won by the tortoise: It's cooked on low heat, sometimes in the oven, but more frequently on the grill or in the smoker. Texans have perfected the smoked brisket and often claim it as their own within the realm of Texas barbecue. Thanks to the Lone Star state, beef brisket has become popular everywhere there's barbecue, but there seems to be a new sheriff in town: pork brisket.

We asked an expert for some clarification regarding the ins and outs of this uncommon cut. "Pork Brisket is the cut of meat taken from the lower chest area of the hog. It usually includes a part of the pork picnic shoulder and a portion of the belly," says Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ.

The pork belly (which is great in a stir fry), is where the fat is, and the fat equals flavor. Chef Abdoo is a fan, explaining, "It's absolutely a cut worth trying, it's just a shame that it's not a more mainstream item. It has all that incredible texture of beef brisket with the amazing flavor and juiciness of pork!" Pig brisket has, along with the fat, a significant amount of muscle and needs to be cooked slowly.