Please Don't Try To Cook A Hot Dog In A Toaster — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The toaster is an incredibly versatile appliance. Capable of browning bread in seconds, toasters can also warm frozen waffles, crisp up savory pastries, and even soften sliced sweet potatoes. Certain foods, however, lend themselves better to toasting than others. Of the many items that should never be cooked in a toaster, hot dogs top the list. Although using the appliance seems like the ultimate hack for crafting smoky and char-marked links without a grill, toasting hot dogs has extremely dangerous consequences.

Whether you opt for beef, pork, or turkey-based renditions, cooking hot dogs in the toaster is never wise due to the fatty composition of the links. While this is what helps the links to stay plump and flavorful, an elevated fat content can pose a safety concern. After all, wieners tend to burst when exposed to high temperatures, prompting oils and juices to leak from the casing. When placed hot dogs are placed in a toaster, these greasy liquids can drip onto the appliance's heating element and warm to the point of ignition. Rather than risk a grease fire, it's simply best to refrain from cooking hot dogs in the toaster.

Beyond threatening safety, toasting hot dogs doesn't make much practical sense, either. Given that links are likely to splatter — even if placed in a toaster bag, beforehand — cooking them in a toaster is messy, making clean-up all the more taxing. If that weren't enough, it's worth mentioning that toasting also won't produce the best flavors, textures, or aesthetics.