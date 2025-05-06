Make Quinoa In A Rice Cooker For The Fluffiest Results

You should always rinse your quinoa before cooking it, and it's the same case here. This not only helps to clean off dirt and impurities, but it also gets rid of saponin, a protective layer that makes the quinoa unpleasantly bitter. Although not compulsory, it's also a good idea to grease the inside of the rice cooker to prevent the quinoa from sticking.

Once preparation is done, add the quinoa into the rice cooker with water and a few teaspoons of salt. Some recommend 1 ¾ cups of water for every cup of quinoa, while others use 2 cups of water. If you're not sure where to start, go with the tried-and-true ratio from how you normally make quinoa. Then, just let everything cook for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the type of quinoa, although black quinoa generally requires a few minutes longer than white and red. When the timer goes off, let the quinoa steam for a bit before opening the lid and fluffing it up.

Should you want to, there are also ways to add more flavors to quinoa. The simplest trick is to cook it in a broth instead of regular water. Various seasonings, anything from garlic and onion powder to cayenne pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and many more, are all welcome, especially when you're aiming for a savory meal. You can even add legumes and vegetables and have yourself a flavorful one-pot dish in the blink of an eye.