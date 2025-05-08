The Telltale Signs That Your Fresh Pasta Has Gone Bad

No one likes to waste food or throw things away, but it's an inevitable part of life. Though some foods are safe past their expiration date, most are not. Everything in your pantry will eventually see its end, whether that's in your stomach or the garbage can, but luckily many foods give us signs that it's no longer safe to eat. Some foods shrivel up, some get mushy, some change colors, and when it comes to deciphering fresh pasta, the signs are fairly stark. To get some answers, we spoke to chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of the "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen" radio show, about the telltale signs of expired pasta.

His most candid advice is to "just look at it, and if it's growing mold, you know it's bad." Of course, it goes a little bit deeper than that, but fresh pasta is one of those foods that will outwardly show you it's past its prime. Mirabile follows this up by noting that if the taste is sour, that is a fairly clear sign that "it needs to be thrown away." Additionally, the master chef adds that you should "look at the color, and when it starts to turn brownish or when it has dark spots, it's time to discard." Mirabile recommends dusting the pasta "with flour and [storing in] an airtight container" or freezing as the most effective method of making fresh pasta last.