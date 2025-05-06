Mocha Drinkers Will Love One Canned Espresso Martini Above All

The appeal of the espresso martini cannot be denied. Invented in the 1980s in London, the combination of vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup has been enjoying a steady resurgence for the last several years. It's decadent and balanced between roasty and sweet. It's also easily customizable, so it can display other, complementary flavors. You can switch up the coffee element, the spirit, or the liqueur, and you can use all kinds of ingredients to elevate the espresso martini. One of the most popular flavors, owing to its iconic status in coffee-shop drinks, is mocha. This combination of chocolate and coffee brings rich, desserty bittersweetness to the espresso martini. But the hitch is that this cocktail is also notoriously kind of a pain to make. Ready-to-drink cocktail brands have us covered with plenty of options for instant espresso martinis, but how good are these options, and will any satisfy the craving for a flavor like mocha? We ranked 14 canned espresso martinis to find out.

Our number-one pick was Thomas Ashbourne's The After Hours Espresso Martini, which happens to be a collaboration between the brand and actor Neil Patrick Harris. It was the best of the bunch in general, but it boasts the added bonus of chocolate and vanilla. Together, they give the drink an iced mocha profile — with the creamy foam top you'll get from giving the can a shake before pouring, it's a velvety, chocolatey experience that will please espresso-martini purists and mocha fans alike.