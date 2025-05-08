What It Means To Dowel A Cake (And Why It Matters)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thinking about making a tiered celebration cake? Then you'll need to learn how to dowel your bakes to lend your stack much-needed stability. While this technique is a common practice among professional bakers, it doesn't require heaps of expertise; all you need are some food-safe dowels, a cake board, and a pair of kitchen scissors.

A dowel is simply a thin column of wood or tube of plastic that looks a bit like a drinking straw. They're cut to size using a sharp knife or scissors and inserted into cakes like columns to lend them a stable foundation that additional cake layers can be perched on.

To get started, measure and cut your dowels so they're the same height as your cake layer, wash and dry them, and press the first one straight down into the middle of your base layer. Then press a few more in a round pattern that sits just inside the circumference of the cake you'll be placing on top — a wide cake should have about 3 dowels plus the central one. Don't insert them at an angle; they should be perpendicular to the cake board your sponge is resting on. Repeat this process for the remaining tiers before stacking them onto each other and you should be left with a sturdy cake that won't topple over or cave in on itself with the slightest wobble. For larger cakes, use dowels with a bigger diameter for extra support, such as these 0.47-inch plastic dowels on Amazon.

Dowels are particularly essential if your layers are being placed first on cake boards before layering onto the cake below, which extra tall ones will need. The dowels essentially act as a supporting structure to rest each layer on.