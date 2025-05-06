How Long You Can Keep Cake Batter In The Fridge Without Sacrificing Quality

A slice of freshly baked cake is a comfort like no other. It's the go-to celebratory dessert for any birthday, holiday, or dinner party; there are endless flavors and types. With all that chaos that goes with hosting a party, you might be tempted to make the cake the day before to save yourself time. Cakes are usually best the fresher they are, so the dilemma is that your day-old cake may not be quite as good. Luckily, there's a hack that allows for the best of both worlds. Sandy Folsom, School Director of the Wilton Sweet Studio, says, "You can store cake batter in an airtight container in the fridge for 24-48 hours."

This preparation tip lets you do half the work the day ahead of time, so that all you have to do is pour and bake on the day of. That means less time spent in the kitchen and fewer dishes to wash after your event. While one to two days shouldn't cause any problems, it's worth it to do a sniff-test before baking. "Cake batter should have a neutral to slightly sweet smell," Folsom says, "if you notice any unusual odors like a musty or sour smell the batter has gone bad."