Sift These Two Baking Ingredients For The Perfect Result Every Time

Everyone hates adding unnecessary steps, especially when it's for a recipe that's already complicated enough. Sifting ingredients can often feel like one of those extra chores, and, most of the time, there isn't really a need for it. While sifting was once a vital part of baking to remove seeds and insects from freshly milled flour, commercial processing has pretty much mitigated any risk of that, so you're usually good to open the bag and go. In fact, most of our dry ingredients are pretty refined nowadays, but we're sorry to tell you that there are two items you should still pass through a sieve: powdered sugar and cocoa powder.

Although there may not be any bugs crawling around in your pantry, it's important to sift cocoa powder and powdered sugar because they're both prone to clumping. Cocoa powder becomes affected in this way because of how fine its texture is, while powdered sugar has moisture to blame. Unsifted cocoa powder can lead to dry spots and uneven surfaces in baked goods, and it can affect the moisture of your cakes. The biggest issue with unsifted powdered sugar? Lumpy frosting, which no one wants.