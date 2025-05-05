The Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Snack That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

Trader Joe's is a snack lover's heaven. And in the age of influencers, it seems a new Trader Joe's product goes viral every week, garnering a legion of extremely devoted fans. Then, it's only a matter of time before that new chip or cracker or cookie sells out and is nearly impossible to find. Luckily for you, we've ranked the 50 best Trader Joe's snacks, and we can also tell you how to get your hands on popular Trader Joe's products before they sell out.

The latest snack that has everyone hitting the shelves at TJ's is the Sour Cream and Onion Rings, made of lentils and rice. These crispy, savory crackers are, as one Reddit user calls them, "better than [Funyuns]." Yes, really. Not to mention, they're gluten-free. In recent years, Trader Joe's has upped its gluten-free game a lot, so much so that there were 16 gluten-free Trader Joe's snacks for us to rank. And these Sour Cream and Onion rings are up there. You know a gluten-free snack is good when even non-gluten-free folks are losing their minds over it.

The thing about these Sour Cream and Onion Rings is that they don't come in a resealable bag, so it's way too easy to eat the whole thing in one sitting. (We may be writing from experience). The strategy, then, has to be what another Reddit user puts forth. "These are so freaking good," they wrote. "I end up buying two bags because I eat one on the drive home, and the other once I get home."