The Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Snack That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of
Trader Joe's is a snack lover's heaven. And in the age of influencers, it seems a new Trader Joe's product goes viral every week, garnering a legion of extremely devoted fans. Then, it's only a matter of time before that new chip or cracker or cookie sells out and is nearly impossible to find. Luckily for you, we've ranked the 50 best Trader Joe's snacks, and we can also tell you how to get your hands on popular Trader Joe's products before they sell out.
The latest snack that has everyone hitting the shelves at TJ's is the Sour Cream and Onion Rings, made of lentils and rice. These crispy, savory crackers are, as one Reddit user calls them, "better than [Funyuns]." Yes, really. Not to mention, they're gluten-free. In recent years, Trader Joe's has upped its gluten-free game a lot, so much so that there were 16 gluten-free Trader Joe's snacks for us to rank. And these Sour Cream and Onion rings are up there. You know a gluten-free snack is good when even non-gluten-free folks are losing their minds over it.
The thing about these Sour Cream and Onion Rings is that they don't come in a resealable bag, so it's way too easy to eat the whole thing in one sitting. (We may be writing from experience). The strategy, then, has to be what another Reddit user puts forth. "These are so freaking good," they wrote. "I end up buying two bags because I eat one on the drive home, and the other once I get home."
Use Trader Joe's Sour Cream and Onion Rings for more than snacking
The sour cream and onion flavor of these crunchy lentil and rice rings is quite sharp and pungent, making them delicious to snack on by themselves but also a great addition to other dishes. Some Reddit users suggest dipping them like chips in sour cream, caramelized onion dip, tzatziki, or roasted red pepper hummus. Another Reddit user suggests using them as croutons in salads, which is maybe one of the greatest ideas we've ever heard. "I love these in tomato feta soup as croutons," another Reddit user wrote.
The Trader Joe's website pictures the rings as a topping for sliders. They'd work on burgers or even deli sandwiches. And there's also no reason you couldn't crush up the rings and coat your chicken cutlets or tenders in them before frying them to a tasty golden crisp in a pan. The best thing about the Trader Joe's Sour Cream and Onion rings is that they are not a seasonal item — they're available all year long, so you don't have to worry about hoarding enough bags to get you through multiple seasons.