Why You Can't Use Your Phone At This Popular Texas Restaurant

At Caterina's, a Texas restaurant located in Fort Worth's Stockyards neighborhoods, phones are a no-go. Chef Tim Love — who makes an irresistible mole-inspired dry rub — specifically designed his upscale Italian restaurant as a no-phone eatery. While such a rule may sound rigid, Love established the policy for one simple reason: without phones, diners are more present with both their meals and one another.

People love to complain about the rule, Love reveals to Tasting Table. "But those are the people who are not wanting to enjoy time with their friends, so they don't come there," the chef continues, adding that, "If you do want to come, I promise you: you're gonna have a better experience than you ever thought." Granted, the mystery of no phones — and therefore fewer phone-eats-first Instagram photos — has generated buzz around the restaurant. Such publicity wasn't Love's intention, however; rather, he simply aimed to create an immersive atmosphere for guests to sit down and connect over a good meal.

"I just wanted a place of a little bit of solitude," he admits. "We've chosen to take time and effort to come together to have dinner; let's have dinner and talk." With the phones away, guests are therefore better equipped to enjoy conversation with those at their table, as well as diners at surrounding tables. A communal phenomenon has emerged at Caterina's, which Love attributes to, yes, the lack of phones.