Which Berries Are In Marie Callender's Razzleberry Pie?

Craving a nostalgic slice of pie with a dollop of vanilla ice cream? Marie Callender's to the rescue! This popular brand has a line of fruit pies that cover every classic flavor, from the lattice apple pie and cherry pie to the strawberry rhubarb streusel pie. And with each of these aptly-named desserts, you know exactly what you're getting at first sight. However, if you spot a Razzleberry pie among the other options in the chiller cabinet you might be wondering which berries are in it. What does Razzleberry mean anyway?

The term Razzleberry is a portmanteau — a pair of words that are blended to make a new word with a combined meaning. In this case, it's the combination of the words raspberries and blackberries, which indicates the key ingredients in the filling. Having said that, scour the internet and you'll easily find some Razzleberry pie recipes that also contain blueberries or a combination of other fruits. As berries can often have a sharper taste than other soft fruits (or ripe stone fruits like peaches and plums), they benefit from a dash more sugar when used in a pie filling to create that perfect balance of sweet and tart. When we taste-tested Marie Callender's frozen pies versus Sara Lee's offerings, we found the chunks of fruit in the Razzleberry pie to be plump, juicy, and full of flavor.