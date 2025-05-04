Which Berries Are In Marie Callender's Razzleberry Pie?
Craving a nostalgic slice of pie with a dollop of vanilla ice cream? Marie Callender's to the rescue! This popular brand has a line of fruit pies that cover every classic flavor, from the lattice apple pie and cherry pie to the strawberry rhubarb streusel pie. And with each of these aptly-named desserts, you know exactly what you're getting at first sight. However, if you spot a Razzleberry pie among the other options in the chiller cabinet you might be wondering which berries are in it. What does Razzleberry mean anyway?
The term Razzleberry is a portmanteau — a pair of words that are blended to make a new word with a combined meaning. In this case, it's the combination of the words raspberries and blackberries, which indicates the key ingredients in the filling. Having said that, scour the internet and you'll easily find some Razzleberry pie recipes that also contain blueberries or a combination of other fruits. As berries can often have a sharper taste than other soft fruits (or ripe stone fruits like peaches and plums), they benefit from a dash more sugar when used in a pie filling to create that perfect balance of sweet and tart. When we taste-tested Marie Callender's frozen pies versus Sara Lee's offerings, we found the chunks of fruit in the Razzleberry pie to be plump, juicy, and full of flavor.
Exactly what you'll find in Marie Callender's Razzleberry pie
Take a look at the Marie Callender's website and you'll find some rave reviews for this fruit pie. One commenter even offers a little culinary advice to improve it further: "do yourself a favor and brush the crust with a beaten egg before baking ... Golden and flaky results ... bursting with the perfect ratio of blackberries and raspberries ... (I guess there's apples in there, too, but luckily for me, unnoticeable – not a fan of apple pie)."
Marie Callender's Razzleberry pie does indeed contain apples, along with the raspberries and blackberries, so it isn't an unadulterated mix of soft fruits. We're guessing the apple bulks out the filling and provides a touch of extra sweetness and texture. The remaining ingredients in the filling are a simple combination of sugar, water, cornstarch, and salt, making it virtually identical to a homemade fruit pie recipe (while used in a small measure, the cornstarch is a vital ingredient as it thickens the juices released by the berries to create a gooey, viscous coating). However, the pastry itself is made with enriched wheat flour and soybean oil rather than the butter or shortening that's traditionally used to make a flaky pie crust. Store-bought pies are often made with oil to make them more cost-effective.