There's One Cheez-It Box We Strongly Suggest You Avoid Bringing Home
No cracker brand has captivated the hearts of adults and children the way Cheez-It has. Even if they're not your snack of choice, there's no denying they're oddly satisfying whenever you get your hands on them. Between their bite-size shape and the array of flavors they come in, Cheez-It has what it takes to be the ultimate comfort snack. After all, these perfectly cheesy yet precisely salted crackers are both mouth-watering and enticing. And that desire to eat them intensifies when you find a flavor so good it makes you want to lick the delectable coating of cheesy goodness off every finger. But not all of them have the same alluring effect as the original. One addition to the Cheez-It family that fails to impress is the Bold Cheddar Grooves, which was ranked the worst Cheez-It flavor by the Tasting Table staff.
The cheddar cheese flavor on Cheez-Its' Bold Cheddar Grooves is pungent and overwhelming, reminiscent of the strong cheese flavor you get from Kraft Singles — which we recently ranked as the worst store-bought American cheese brand. Claiming these crackers are "made with 100% real cheese that's been aged to deliver an irresistibly cheesy flavor," Cheez-It includes both white cheddar and regular cheddar in its recipe. Although white cheddar cheese is the prominent ingredient, there's 2% or less of regular cheddar as well. This might not seem like a lot, but having double the amount of cheese is enough to create a horrible culinary experience.
Why you should avoid trying Cheez-Its Bold Cheddar Grooves
Let's address the elephant in the room: These Cheez-Its look nothing like the original crackers we all know and love. Luckily, they're not trying to be something they're not. They don't have the signature hole in the middle like the original. Instead, they have a few tiny holes and a textured surface that features very distinctive grooves, which give the flavoring something to latch on to. Unfortunately, that means there's no way to avoid that off-putting cheddar cheese flavor.
Consumers couldn't agree more with our complaints. On the Cheez-It website, they vocalized their disdain for the Bold Cheddar Grooves. This snack has a 2.3 rating and over 200 reviews. Of those reviews, 140 shamelessly gave these Cheez-Its a one-star rating. The chief complaint is their terrible taste. One reviewer even called them the "worst tasting unhealthy food that has ever touched [their] tongue." And that's not where the hate ends. People are also upset that the crackers are extremely thin and resemble Wheat Thins, and feel the snack looks nothing like the picture on the box. So, if you want to avoid this level of disappointment, you should choose a different box of Cheez-Its.