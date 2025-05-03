There's One Cheez-It Box We Strongly Suggest You Avoid Bringing Home

No cracker brand has captivated the hearts of adults and children the way Cheez-It has. Even if they're not your snack of choice, there's no denying they're oddly satisfying whenever you get your hands on them. Between their bite-size shape and the array of flavors they come in, Cheez-It has what it takes to be the ultimate comfort snack. After all, these perfectly cheesy yet precisely salted crackers are both mouth-watering and enticing. And that desire to eat them intensifies when you find a flavor so good it makes you want to lick the delectable coating of cheesy goodness off every finger. But not all of them have the same alluring effect as the original. One addition to the Cheez-It family that fails to impress is the Bold Cheddar Grooves, which was ranked the worst Cheez-It flavor by the Tasting Table staff.

The cheddar cheese flavor on Cheez-Its' Bold Cheddar Grooves is pungent and overwhelming, reminiscent of the strong cheese flavor you get from Kraft Singles — which we recently ranked as the worst store-bought American cheese brand. Claiming these crackers are "made with 100% real cheese that's been aged to deliver an irresistibly cheesy flavor," Cheez-It includes both white cheddar and regular cheddar in its recipe. Although white cheddar cheese is the prominent ingredient, there's 2% or less of regular cheddar as well. This might not seem like a lot, but having double the amount of cheese is enough to create a horrible culinary experience.