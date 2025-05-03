Is Honey A Worthy Substitute For Vanilla Extract?

Vanilla extract is the cornerstone of many sweet treats. While quite potent on its own — it's made by steeping beans in booze, after all — vanilla extract manages to effortlessly improve any recipe, giving it a certain je ne sais quoi. However, if you're out of this culinary must-have, there's no need to fret as vanilla extract can be replaced with a spoonful of honey. The question is, how exactly does this substitute compare?

Much like vanilla extract, honey is an ingredient that's riddled with complexity. Although the budget-friendly substitute is a byproduct of hardworking bees rather than a flavored extraction, honey is just as capable of imparting deeply nuanced fragrances and flavors to recipes, even when used in modest amounts. As a matter of fact, honey can also intensify traces of richness, sweetness, and toastiness of other ingredients in a way that closely mimics the role of vanilla extract. That said, honey isn't a perfect match, per say.

Although honey does the trick, swapping it for vanilla extract can have an impact on recipes. For example, honey has a sweetly floral and earthy flavor profile, which means that it won't result in an identically decadent muskiness as vanilla extract. Likewise, because honey has a higher sugar content, recipes may also taste slightly sweeter. Not to mention that using honey as a stand-in for vanilla extract can even have a textural effect on treats as its velvety consistency renders cakes denser, cookies chewier, and milkshakes thicker.