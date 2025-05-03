Is Honey A Worthy Substitute For Vanilla Extract?
Vanilla extract is the cornerstone of many sweet treats. While quite potent on its own — it's made by steeping beans in booze, after all — vanilla extract manages to effortlessly improve any recipe, giving it a certain je ne sais quoi. However, if you're out of this culinary must-have, there's no need to fret as vanilla extract can be replaced with a spoonful of honey. The question is, how exactly does this substitute compare?
Much like vanilla extract, honey is an ingredient that's riddled with complexity. Although the budget-friendly substitute is a byproduct of hardworking bees rather than a flavored extraction, honey is just as capable of imparting deeply nuanced fragrances and flavors to recipes, even when used in modest amounts. As a matter of fact, honey can also intensify traces of richness, sweetness, and toastiness of other ingredients in a way that closely mimics the role of vanilla extract. That said, honey isn't a perfect match, per say.
Although honey does the trick, swapping it for vanilla extract can have an impact on recipes. For example, honey has a sweetly floral and earthy flavor profile, which means that it won't result in an identically decadent muskiness as vanilla extract. Likewise, because honey has a higher sugar content, recipes may also taste slightly sweeter. Not to mention that using honey as a stand-in for vanilla extract can even have a textural effect on treats as its velvety consistency renders cakes denser, cookies chewier, and milkshakes thicker.
A guide to using honey in place of vanilla extract
Since no two jars taste quite the same, it's important to choose honey carefully when substituting it for vanilla extract. Ideally, we recommend working with acacia honey as it boasts a simple sweetness with delicately creamy undertones of vanilla. That said, honey varieties with an equally mild and mellow profile like wildflower or clover honey also work well. But, even a bolder option, like citrusy orange blossom honey, can be successful. Whether you use raw or pasteurized renditions is entirely up to you. Just be sure to select a quality honey — preferably locally sourced and without additives — for the best results.
When it comes to how much of the sweet stuff to swap for vanilla extract, we advise using 1 tablespoon of honey for every 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Given that the quantity required in most recipes is minimal, honey tends to be successful as differences in taste and texture could render results even better. But, there is one exception. If vanilla is meant to play a pivotal role in a recipe (such is the case with this vanilla loaf cake), then it's best to stick with the original extract as opposed to the bee-produced option. The bottom line is this, honey can be a worthwhile substitute for vanilla extract. As long as a recipe doesn't dependent on vanilla, should you find yourself in a pinch, honey is a great swap that can help save the day.