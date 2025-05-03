The Cheesecake-Cutting Trick That Will Leave You With Perfect Slices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you make a classic New York-style cheesecake or Spain's beloved Basque version, it's hard to resist a slice of the sweet, creamy dessert. There are a lot of tricks and tips to perfect any given cheesecake, but one of the most useful is how, exactly, to cut a clean slice. Luckily, the best rule of thumb is one of the simplest — certain to ease your next baking endeavor. To make the perfect, crumb-free cut, simply warm up your cheesecake's knife before using it.

The best way to do this is by dipping your knife in hot water before it even touches your cake. The reason this trick works so well is that it combats one of the most common cheesecake annoyances; more often than not, you'll cut into your pristine surface, only for pieces of said cake to adhere to your knife and disrupt any chance of a clean line. A warmed knife will ensure a smooth cut, not only preserving your cake's appearance but also keeping the cake together and cohesive, from the serving plate to your very own portion.