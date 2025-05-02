It's Impossible To Eat Just One Slice Of The Best Hillshire Farms Deli Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hillshire Farm has been selling deli meat for nearly a century, and it has managed to remain popular throughout the decades. The company has kept up with the changing times, being one of the latest to join the metaverse. Still, its wide selection of deli meats keeps the brand in the spotlight and on our list of the best packaged deli meat brands that most grocery stores keep in stock. We tasted and ranked 12 Hillshire Farm deli meats, and the ultra-thin rotisserie seasoned chicken was our favorite.

Chicken hardly makes an appearance on deli meat listings, and we're as surprised as you are to see chicken beat out classic deli meats like ham, turkey, and roast beef, but the flavor, texture, and overall complexity of this rotisserie-seasoned chicken won us over. Hillshire Farm managed to channel the comforting, rich, smoky, and aromatic flavors of a piping hot, spit-roasted rotisserie chicken into cold, thinly sliced deli meat. The rotisserie seasoning was bursting with warming aromatic notes that reminded us of chicken noodle soup, and it pervaded every bite. While chicken meat has a propensity to dry out, this deli meat was as succulent as it was flavorful. Plus, the thin slices were delicate and tender, so it was impossible to eat just one slice out of the package.