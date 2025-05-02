The Best Seaweed To Use In Miso Soup For Restaurant-Worthy Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a soup that is made with so few ingredients, miso soup packs a big flavor punch thanks to the fermented soy bean paste in its name. Along with it's rich umami flavor, miso soup also carries multiple textures due to the smooth, silky tofu cubes, chewy mushrooms, and crisp, crunchy fresh scallions used to garnish it. While all those ingredients are an important part of the soup, it's really the seaweed that brings the whole dish together with texture and flavor. Seaweed is the underrated superfood you should be eating more of, and it's a big factor in what sets homemade miso soup apart from the kind you get in a Japanese restaurant.

To learn more about the best seaweed to use for miso soup, we spoke with Dr. Jae Choi, chef and founder of Yakitori Jinbei, a casual, Asian-inspired restaurant in Smyrna, Georgia, specializing in Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist. Dr. Choi tells us that "the best type of seaweed to use for miso soup is labeled 'cut wakame' on the package. It is thinly chopped dried seaweed that is specifically designed for miso soup." Wakame is considered a Japanese superfood, and is packed with vitamins and minerals. It has a mild flavor, compared to other strong-flavored, salty sea vegetables (also known as seaweed) such as kombu, and is also commonly used in seaweed salads.