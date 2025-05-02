Give Your Steak's Marinade A Greek Twist With Just 2 Ingredients

Steaks are usually associated with rich, meaty flavors, but few things upgrade a slice of beef like the bright flavors of a Greek marinade. Greece and steak don't immediately pair in a lot of cooks' minds, usually lamb or chicken, but if you've ever tasted any beef dish vaguely labeled "Mediterranean," you were probably tasting Greece. It's such a wide-ranging term, and you could be talking about places as far apart as Israel and Spain, but the simple, rustic flavors of great Greek cooking have become the shorthand for the brightness we associate with Mediterranean cooking, and those flavors are perfect for balancing a savory steak. And you don't even need to get complex with a steak marinade either; all you need is some lemon and thyme.

They might be flavors more associated with chicken, but lemon and thyme provide a one-two punch of acid and herbal earthiness that is both fresh and complex, which any meat can benefit from. Even more so than lean chicken, steak often has a richness that benefits from complementary flavors like citrus, and a lemon and thyme marinade will add some nice piquant and peppery notes that will make for a truly special meal. Better yet, the fresh flavors of Greece are perfect for another thing that pairs well with steak: A grill. If you've had some beef shish kabobs fresh from a live-fire grill at a Greek restaurant, you've likely tasted the magic of lemon and herbs with beef.