This Is The Most Underrated Sushi Roll, According To A Sushi Chef

Imagine walking into a sushi spot for the very first time. Looking at the menu can be quite overwhelming, with so many different types of sushi to choose from, not to mention all of the various sushi rolls with creative names. To help us choose the right roll to order, we spoke with Dr. Jae Choi, the chef and founder of Yakitori Jinbei, a casual, Asian-inspired restaurant specializing in Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist in Smyrna, Georgia.

"There are so many variations of sushi rolls out there on the market these days," the chef says. "I would say one of the most underrated rolls is typically called the rainbow roll." The exact format of a rainbow roll will likely change depending on where you're dining, but generally the roll consists of a standard California roll with different pieces of fish layered on top.

At Yakitori Jinbei, Choi uses tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and ebi (shrimp). While almost any type of sashimi can be placed on top, it's also not uncommon to find vegetarian ingredients like mango or avocado topping the roll. No matter which ingredients top a rainbow roll, each piece offers a unique flavor profile, making each individual roll feel like multiple different ones.