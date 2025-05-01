This Is The Most Underrated Sushi Roll, According To A Sushi Chef
Imagine walking into a sushi spot for the very first time. Looking at the menu can be quite overwhelming, with so many different types of sushi to choose from, not to mention all of the various sushi rolls with creative names. To help us choose the right roll to order, we spoke with Dr. Jae Choi, the chef and founder of Yakitori Jinbei, a casual, Asian-inspired restaurant specializing in Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist in Smyrna, Georgia.
"There are so many variations of sushi rolls out there on the market these days," the chef says. "I would say one of the most underrated rolls is typically called the rainbow roll." The exact format of a rainbow roll will likely change depending on where you're dining, but generally the roll consists of a standard California roll with different pieces of fish layered on top.
At Yakitori Jinbei, Choi uses tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and ebi (shrimp). While almost any type of sashimi can be placed on top, it's also not uncommon to find vegetarian ingredients like mango or avocado topping the roll. No matter which ingredients top a rainbow roll, each piece offers a unique flavor profile, making each individual roll feel like multiple different ones.
What makes a rainbow roll so good?
Part of the allure of the rainbow roll is how accessible it is for sushi beginners. Diners new to the experience of sushi should start off by ordering some sashimi to acclimate to the taste of raw fish before diving into different rolls. From there, the California roll is often the next step. Part of the reason Choi is so keen on the rainbow roll is the way its variations allow a beginner to dip their toe into the world of sushi.
"[The rainbow roll] allows for the guest to experience different fish within a familiar taste of a California roll," he explains. "If you are more sensitive to the idea of raw fish, you can also try different variations with either shrimp tempura or other types of fried fish inside of the roll."
When your party includes sushi connoisseurs and beginners alike, the rainbow roll is the perfect order, as it offers a little something for everyone. With each piece topped with a different ingredient, the sushi roll may not contain any raw fish on certain pieces. This versatility and broad appeal is what makes the rainbow roll such an underrated order.