The Canned Fish To Stock Up On Before Prices Surge

Canned fish is one of the best budget pantry items, but it may not stay such a bargain for long. Just a few years after American consumers endured difficult inflation in food prices during the Covid pandemic, tariffs are now threatening to take another bite out of people's wallets. While the actual level of the tariffs that the President is looking to impose has changed seemingly by the day, no matter what happens, they are going to lead to higher prices at the grocery store on items from countries like Canada and Mexico, which encompasses quite a lot. And some of the countries with the biggest proposed tariffs produce a huge fraction of a popular staple: canned tuna.

Tuna is a massive worldwide industry, but the center of production is in the Western Pacific ocean. The country with the largest amount of tuna production is Indonesia, but the Philippines and Vietnam are some of the other largest sources of tuna. As things stand right now, President Trump has established a 10% across the board tariff along with higher rates on a few countries like China. But the delay in the larger tariffs is only supposed to be a temporary 90 days, and while deals with individual countries may be reached, there hasn't been any clear progress. If the higher tariffs do come back as they were proposed in April, imports from some of these tuna producers could be facing tax rates as high as 40%.