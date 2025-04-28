Diners Are Literally Left In The Dark About What They're Eating At This Las Vegas Restaurant

In a world in which many chefs pride themselves on Instagram-worthy plated meals, a few of them approach food service differently. Such is the case with Blackout, a curious restaurant that leaves diners in the dark, located in Las Vegas. Here, servers wear special night goggles while attendees are required to rely on other senses to figure out what exactly they are eating.

Prior to entering the dining space, cell phones and watches are placed in a locker to eliminate any possibility of light. Before anyone steps into the total darkness, the Blackout team explains what the guests are in for and accounts for any food allergies.

The seasonal menu is intentionally kept secret, though some visitors request to see the menu before entering the dining space. After the dinner event concludes, the served menu is presented to each guest. While the actual dishes remain a surprise during the meal, those attending the dark dining event are informed that seven courses will be offered and that the unexpected meal will be plant-based.