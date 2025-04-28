Diners Are Literally Left In The Dark About What They're Eating At This Las Vegas Restaurant
In a world in which many chefs pride themselves on Instagram-worthy plated meals, a few of them approach food service differently. Such is the case with Blackout, a curious restaurant that leaves diners in the dark, located in Las Vegas. Here, servers wear special night goggles while attendees are required to rely on other senses to figure out what exactly they are eating.
Prior to entering the dining space, cell phones and watches are placed in a locker to eliminate any possibility of light. Before anyone steps into the total darkness, the Blackout team explains what the guests are in for and accounts for any food allergies.
The seasonal menu is intentionally kept secret, though some visitors request to see the menu before entering the dining space. After the dinner event concludes, the served menu is presented to each guest. While the actual dishes remain a surprise during the meal, those attending the dark dining event are informed that seven courses will be offered and that the unexpected meal will be plant-based.
Adjusting to a different kind of meal experience
Upon entering the dark dining room, participants are led to dining tables by their trained servers. Blackout's website states that some senses may seem heightened with the imposed vision restrictions, as other senses like touch are necessary in order to feel your way around the edges of linen-covered tables and across the utensils and glasses placed at each setting. The restaurant encourages guests to keep an open mind during the experience and does its best to soothe any anxieties about the hour-long meal. Alcoholic drinks are served, but they are not included in the $99.95 prix fixe dinner ticket.
Once the dinner has concluded, participants are led back to the lobby area to wait for their vision to readjust to typical exposure to light. The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday, though closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In addition to the ticketed darkened dinners, Blackout also hosts special events like team and corporate meetings, bachelorette parties, family reunions, and birthday celebrations, so you can navigate dark dining in a larger group.