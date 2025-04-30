The Unexpected Fruit That Just Makes Sense As A Pizza Topping

By now, probably everyone is familiar with (and has a stance on) one of the most controversial food pairings of all time: pineapple on pizza. Pineapple aside, there are many fruits that deserve a spot as a pizza topping, as evidenced by our list of the 12 best fruits to put on pizza that aren't pineapple. And right in the middle of that list is an unexpected fruit that actually makes a lot of sense as a pizza topping, and that's cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe has a natural sweetness that pairs really well with salty toppings that you would often find on a pizza, such as prosciutto; there's a reason prosciutto and melon is a classic appetizer pairing in Italy, even though it may seem to be a bizarre ingredient pairing at first. Using cantaloupe as a topping on pizza is not new and has been around for a while as one of the best chef tips for what to do with melons. But there's more to it than simply throwing some cantaloupe on any old pizza. Here are some tips to keep in mind for the best results when using cantaloupe as a pizza topping.