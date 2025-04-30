The Unexpected Fruit That Just Makes Sense As A Pizza Topping
By now, probably everyone is familiar with (and has a stance on) one of the most controversial food pairings of all time: pineapple on pizza. Pineapple aside, there are many fruits that deserve a spot as a pizza topping, as evidenced by our list of the 12 best fruits to put on pizza that aren't pineapple. And right in the middle of that list is an unexpected fruit that actually makes a lot of sense as a pizza topping, and that's cantaloupe.
Cantaloupe has a natural sweetness that pairs really well with salty toppings that you would often find on a pizza, such as prosciutto; there's a reason prosciutto and melon is a classic appetizer pairing in Italy, even though it may seem to be a bizarre ingredient pairing at first. Using cantaloupe as a topping on pizza is not new and has been around for a while as one of the best chef tips for what to do with melons. But there's more to it than simply throwing some cantaloupe on any old pizza. Here are some tips to keep in mind for the best results when using cantaloupe as a pizza topping.
Tips for using cantaloupe as a pizza topping
You'll want to use cantaloupes with the most flavor, which you can get by picking a ripe cantaloupe (try smelling the blossom end opposite the stem or checking the stem to make sure that it's no longer attached). You'll then want to either cut the cantaloupe into small chunks or slice it real thin — you can use a vegetable slicer or mandolin for this. To be fancy, you can even use a biscuit cutter to turn your melon slices into perfectly round pizza toppings. To be really fancy, you can even wrap some prosciutto around small chunks of cantaloupe and use that as a topping.
The type of pizza you use the cantaloupe on is also important. For the best results, skip tomato-based sauces and go for either just cheese (such as mozzarella, burrata, ricotta, or parmesan) or a white sauce instead — try combining heavy cream with ricotta, parmesan, or even cream cheese. As for pairings with other toppings, cantaloupe pairs really well with prosciutto, though pancetta works as well. Tie it all together with a drizzle of honey and fresh basil or some arugula dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar on top. Bake in the oven or grill, or even try it on a no-bake pizza.