How Long Chicken Salad Needs To Rest In The Fridge Before Eating, According To Ree Drummond

As simple as the dish can be, there are quite a few ways to amp up the flavor of chicken salad with various ingredients and techniques. Whatever goes into the bowl with the shredded chicken and dollops of mayonnaise, Ree Drummond, who you might know as the Pioneer Woman, has a tip on how long the finished chicken salad should sit in the fridge before you take a bite — if you can manage to wait.

In Drummond's chicken salad recipe, the television personality and cookbook author says the dish should sit in the fridge for two hours at minimum. And if you're really patient, the chicken salad will taste even better if it sits in the refrigerator overnight. The reason behind this is that it will allow for all of the flavors from the various ingredients to meld. The dressing ingredients like mayonnaise and Dijon mustard will come together and enhance the flavor of the chicken, onion, celery, and whatever else goes into the batch. So in a couple of hours, or tomorrow, every bite should taste like flavorful, well-seasoned chicken salad instead of individual ingredients in a bowl.