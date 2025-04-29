When To Throw Out Your Opened Canned Lentils

There are an abundance of ways to use canned lentils, such as mashing them into bean burgers or stuffing them in taco shells. These pre-cooked little fellas are a good source of protein and have a filling texture to boot, which makes them perfect for bulking out a fiery chili or thickening up a lackluster Bolognese. However, if your recipe only calls for half a can you may have left the remainder in your fridge and forgotten about them until days later. If you're in two minds about whether you should throw them out or not, we've got you covered.

Open canned lentils can be stored in the fridge for three to four days. However, if you notice any signs of spoilage before that, such as a bad odor, you should discard them. Lentils that have gone bad can also look darker and develop a slimy or unusual texture. Bear in mind that if you don't use them up they will become moldy too, which is a definite indication that they should be tossed out.

According to the USDA, it's safe to refrigerate your open can of lentils in the fridge without transferring them to another vessel. However, it's best practice to decant them into a different container with a lid to better maintain their quality and flavor. Using a lid also prevents the lentils from drying out; just make sure it's clean to prevent accidentally contaminating them with other flavors and curtailing their lifespan.