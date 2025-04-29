Yes, You Can Make A Bloody Mary Without Tomato Juice. Here's How

Hankering to make a Bloody Mary at home but missing some tomato juice? Fret not. We spoke to Deena Sayers, the beverage director from The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club, who reveals that you can still make a stellar Bloody Mary sans the tomato juice. "For a tomato-less Bloody Mary, I'd suggest creating a vegetable juice with a blended mix of yellow and red peppers, celery juice, and beet juice," she advises. "The balance of the vegetable juice's acidity will be a great alternative when properly strained."

In addition to the acidity and flavor, the blended red peppers will also provide the desirable shade of crimson that tomato juice offers. "Remember to use vegetables that are ripe," Sayers notes, "which will have plenty of juice and are at peak flavor." With that in mind, you can follow Sayers's tips and make our tried-and-true Bloody Mary recipe. In place of the tomato juice, make the blended veggie juice as Sayers described. Alternatively, check out our best Bloody Mary cocktail recipe and swap out the tomato juice with freshly blended veggie juice.

With tomatoes and tomato juice out of the picture, you may think it best to change out some of the seasonings and other ingredients that go into a Bloody Mary. However, Sayers offers a different suggestion. "I'd still incorporate some of the base seasonings/flavors even without the tomatoes for the signature and familiar Bloody Mary flavor profile," she explains.