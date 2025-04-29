Does The Butter In Your Fridge Smell Like Cheese? There's A Reason Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever opened your butter dish only to be hit with a cheesy aroma, you're not alone — and you're not necessarily dealing with spoiled butter. In fact, some types of butter naturally carry a cheese-like scent, especially raw or cultured butter. These butters are made using fermentation or with cream that hasn't been pasteurized, which can produce tangy, complex aromas that overlap with those found in certain cheeses. A mild cheese-like smell in these butters is completely normal, but they should still taste like butter, not cheese.

However, if your butter smells sour or strongly rancid and has a very tangy or off flavor, it may have gone bad. This is also more common with raw, cultured, or European butter varieties since their natural bacteria can multiply if the butter isn't stored properly. In this case, it's safest to toss it. But if you don't buy gourmet cultured-style butter and your stick has a mildly cheesy smell, there is one more reason this might be occurring.