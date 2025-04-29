Here's Why Hot Dogs Are Sometimes Called Franks

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, it's a real thing), Americans chow down on an estimated 20 billion hot dogs annually. Accounting for sales of wieners at supermarkets, county fairs, and sports stadiums, it all comes out to about 70 franks per person. But why are they called that? Although there is technically a difference between hot dogs and frankfurters, here in the United States, they're practically interchangeable. If you've ever wondered, the reason that hot dogs are sometimes called franks harkens back to their origin, which is still a subject of fierce debate between Germany and Austria.

Sausages date back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, but frankfurters first make their appearance in the late 17th century when butcher Johann Georghehner began peddling his "dachshund sausages," lovingly named for the popular German dog, in Frankfurt, Germany. In 1850, one million Germans emigrated to the U.S., and they brought their adorable hounds and frankfurters (wienerwursts, if they were from Vienna) to their new home. Pushcart vendors selling dachshund sausages in a roll with sauerkraut made the rounds in lower Manhattan a decade later.

By 1893, at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago, visitors couldn't get enough of the "little dogs," and around the same time, the German owner of the St. Louis Browns baseball team served them for the first time at the ballpark. Soon after, Yale University students jokingly referred to frankfurter vendors as "dog wagons," and frankfurters quickly morphed into "hot dogs" from there.