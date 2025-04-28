The Invasive Fish You Should Consider For Your Next Taco Night
Humans aren't technically apex predators, but we can still play a role in helping ecosystems flourish. While avoiding food waste and eating seasonally are always good practices, we can take things to the next level by incorporating invasive species into our meals. To improve the environment and amp up your fish taco nights, swap out the tilapia for snakehead fish.
Native to the freshwaters of Africa and Asia, snakehead fish pose a threat to North American wildlife. According to the United States Geological Survey, snakeheads contest with local fish for their habitat and food. The invasive animals eat everything from insects and frogs to small birds and other fish. If they were to grow in numbers, snakeheads could easily prevent local fish from keeping the ecosystem in a healthy, balanced state. They also contain parasites that could negatively impact the health and overall population of the local fish that interact with the snakeheads.
Though snakeheads are a threat to their fellow fish, they can make a tasty addition to taco night. Once you get past their reptilian looks and tough, scaly skin, you'll find that their flesh has a mild taste and tender feel that's been likened to tilapia and cod. Snakeheads aren't fishy or oily, making them one of the best types of fish to use in tacos. They can be pan-seared or grilled for a browned exterior or beer-battered and deep-fried for a crunchy finish.
Elevate your taco night by using snakehead in these fish recipes
Due to their mildly sweet taste, snakeheads can easily be used in place of another fish in your favorite taco recipe. Since they're a tropical fish, they fit right into these tropical mahi mahi tacos. A marinade of fresh lime juice, cumin, and chili powder give the fish a bold kick, while a spicy mango and red cabbage slaw offers a sweet touch to the taco. Since snakeheads have a slightly firmer texture than other white-fleshed fish, they won't flake as much after cooking, but they're still just as delicious.
Thanks to its firm texture, the fish holds its shape well when undergoing cooking methods like grilling. On the grill, the fish will develop a caramelized, smokiness that deepens its taste. Keep the marinade simple with Greek yogurt, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder. Top off the taco with some fresh pico de gallo to provide the meal with some herbaceousness without overpowering the fish. To add to the moist texture of the snakehead, add a dollop of sour cream or avocado crema.
To give the snakehead a crispy yet airy texture, turn it into beer-battered fish tacos. The carbonation from the alcohol keeps the fish's exterior light while adding a yeasty flavor that elevates the tacos. When making the beer batter, add in a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning or garlic and onion powder for a bolder taste.