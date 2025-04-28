The Invasive Fish You Should Consider For Your Next Taco Night

Humans aren't technically apex predators, but we can still play a role in helping ecosystems flourish. While avoiding food waste and eating seasonally are always good practices, we can take things to the next level by incorporating invasive species into our meals. To improve the environment and amp up your fish taco nights, swap out the tilapia for snakehead fish.

Native to the freshwaters of Africa and Asia, snakehead fish pose a threat to North American wildlife. According to the United States Geological Survey, snakeheads contest with local fish for their habitat and food. The invasive animals eat everything from insects and frogs to small birds and other fish. If they were to grow in numbers, snakeheads could easily prevent local fish from keeping the ecosystem in a healthy, balanced state. They also contain parasites that could negatively impact the health and overall population of the local fish that interact with the snakeheads.

Though snakeheads are a threat to their fellow fish, they can make a tasty addition to taco night. Once you get past their reptilian looks and tough, scaly skin, you'll find that their flesh has a mild taste and tender feel that's been likened to tilapia and cod. Snakeheads aren't fishy or oily, making them one of the best types of fish to use in tacos. They can be pan-seared or grilled for a browned exterior or beer-battered and deep-fried for a crunchy finish.