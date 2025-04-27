The Oldest Ice Cream Parlor In NYC Hasn't Changed Since The 1960s

You certainly don't need to step into a museum to see culinary artifacts from the past. Opened in 1925, the ice cream parlor known as Eddie's Sweet Shop continues to serve sweet treats using original dishes and recipes. "We just keep doing what we're doing day by day and don't think about it," owner Vito Citrano told Time Out. "We don't change much, so you always know what you're gonna get here."

While the name of the shop is a bit curious — Eddie was a name chosen by Citrano's father Giuseppe — the shop has remained a stalwart fixture in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, New York. Before the Citrano family purchased the business, it was called Witt's. Since 1968, the Citrano family-owned establishment has paid homage to the past with an environment that blurs lines between exhibition, destination, and restaurant, with preserved countertops, tin ceilings, and antique objects adorning the space. In fact, the fridge still used is one of the first electric fridges available for purchase, and some of the dishes used in the shop are equally-aged antiques. They offer 18 ice cream flavors that are all made by hand in the shop, and the recipes are the same that Vito's father adopted once the family took over. But you won't find some popular flavors here, like Rocky Road ice cream. Instead, ice creams like coffee, maple walnut, vanilla chip, pistachio pineapple, and vanilla fudge are scooped into dishes.