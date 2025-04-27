Alton Brown's Method For Perfect Brown Rice Doesn't Involve The Stove

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love Alton Brown for his quirky personality and equally unconventional approach to cooking. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that he strays from the stovetop method of rice cooking. Brown shared a recipe for brown rice on an episode of "Good Eats," which bakes rice in the oven for a hands-off method with perfectly fluffy results.

The oven provides a more even heat distribution as air circulates from all directions, whereas with the stovetop method, all the heat comes from the bottom. Consequently, the oven will cook the rice more evenly, preventing texture problems you might encounter on the stove, like mushy rice with a scorched bottom. Since the oven is a dry cooking method, it'll also help eliminate more moisture than the stovetop method, resulting in more separate and fluffy grains. Brown's recipe calls for a longer cooking time than the stove, but it's also a more hands-off and foolproof method that doesn't require constant monitoring and comes out fluffy and flavorful every time.

Brown's baked brown rice recipe instructs you to spread the grains into a rectangular glass baking dish. As your oven preheats to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, bring water to a boil either in a kettle or pot. Once the water reaches its boiling point, you can turn off the stove and pour it over the rice in the baking dish. Cover the dish with aluminum foil before sliding it into the oven to bake for an hour.