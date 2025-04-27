This Extra Sweet Banana Variety Is Wildly Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bananas are like a friend that you know will always be there for you. They're considered classic and timeless, even though the kind of banana you're used to buying is under threat of extinction and has technically already changed variety and taste more than once. There are hundreds of types of bananas in existence, and while you're probably most familiar with yellow Cavendish bananas, there are other kinds that could add a seriously sweet upgrade to your breakfast, such as the red banana. Sometimes referred to as Red Dacca or Red Spanish, these fruits were first cultivated in Southeast Asia but thrive in moist, humid environments across the globe.

Red banana prices can range anywhere from about $5 to $12 per pound, but it's dependent upon where they're purchased. Compare this to the average price of around $0.60 per pound for Cavendish bananas, and you can see why many find them pricey. Banana prices in general have risen due to the growing threats of diseases and natural disaster brought on by climate change, but red bananas in particular are more expensive because the fruits aren't grown as often as Cavendish bananas. Yellow bananas are the most frequently purchased grocery item in the United States, with farmers exporting over 21 million tons globally per year. This leaves fewer farms that specialize in growing red bananas, making the sweet fruit a luxury.