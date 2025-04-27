This Extra Sweet Banana Variety Is Wildly Expensive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bananas are like a friend that you know will always be there for you. They're considered classic and timeless, even though the kind of banana you're used to buying is under threat of extinction and has technically already changed variety and taste more than once. There are hundreds of types of bananas in existence, and while you're probably most familiar with yellow Cavendish bananas, there are other kinds that could add a seriously sweet upgrade to your breakfast, such as the red banana. Sometimes referred to as Red Dacca or Red Spanish, these fruits were first cultivated in Southeast Asia but thrive in moist, humid environments across the globe.
Red banana prices can range anywhere from about $5 to $12 per pound, but it's dependent upon where they're purchased. Compare this to the average price of around $0.60 per pound for Cavendish bananas, and you can see why many find them pricey. Banana prices in general have risen due to the growing threats of diseases and natural disaster brought on by climate change, but red bananas in particular are more expensive because the fruits aren't grown as often as Cavendish bananas. Yellow bananas are the most frequently purchased grocery item in the United States, with farmers exporting over 21 million tons globally per year. This leaves fewer farms that specialize in growing red bananas, making the sweet fruit a luxury.
Flavorful red bananas are worth the higher price
The red banana gets its name from the motley red skin that replaces a typical yellow exterior. The fruits are smaller and wider than Cavendish bananas, with an interior that can range in color from light pink to yellow-orange to ivory depending on ripeness because yes, red bananas are different from yellow bananas. Besides coloring, what truly sets this fruit apart is its flavor: It brings a sweetness that's unrivaled by its yellow counterpart. The taste is often described as having hints of raspberry or mango, with a creamy texture that leads to an experience not unlike a soufflé or custard. Despite its atypical color, red bananas are not genetically modified, but are instead the result of careful biological selection over many generations.
Red bananas are available at a variety of places throughout the U.S., including for purchase via a 20-pound case at The Gourmet Store on Amazon. You can most likely find them at local specialty markets, or you may even spot some in the produce section of your regular grocery store. Independent growers on Etsy and other private websites like Tropical Fruit Box also offer the fruit by mail. Many people use red bananas to sweeten a smoothie or add a unique taste to pancakes and ice creams, but the dark fruit also makes a great addition to savory dishes, perhaps as the base of the vegan Brazilian-style pulled pork sandwich. Red bananas may be more expensive than their primary-colored cousin, but hey, looking fancy doesn't come cheap.