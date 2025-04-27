Canned Corned Beef Vs Spam: The Difference, Explained

The world of canned meats can be a strange place. It's a category that invites strong opinions, both in defense and disgust. Few types of food have had as many myths circling around them, yet few types of food have been as important to the industrialization of how we eat. Despite being a common pantry staple for nearly two centuries, many varieties of canned meat are still lidded in secrecy and misunderstanding. Take Spam and canned corned beef, for example. For many people, they give the same impression, despite having some big differences between them.

The primary difference between Spam and canned corned beef is what's inside. Simply put, canned corned beef is made from cured beef, while Spam is primarily a pork product. Besides the meat, each item has a number of additional ingredients that are typically stocked inside. Typically, canned corned beef is made of lean beef meat combined with nitrate or nitrite, large grain salt, pepper, sodium glutamate, and beef tallow, broth, water, or all three. With canned corned beef, what you get may depend on the company that is producing it. There isn't a trademark on the term "corned beef," so recipes vary.

Alternatively, Spam is the brand name of a pork luncheon meat licensed by Hormel Foods, and thus has a very specific makeup. Tinned Spam features ground pork-shoulder meat that has been mixed with ham, salt, water, sugar, sodium nitrate, and — since 2009 — potato starch.