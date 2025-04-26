Why Tough Cuts Of Meat Are Actually Perfect For Roasting
While high heat may be better for roasting a whole chicken, and pan roasting may benefit many cuts of meat, tougher cuts of need a different cooking method to bring out the best possible end product. Tough cuts like brisket or pork butt don't benefit from a high-heat sear, like how you would cook a marbled rib eye steak. For these larger, notoriously not tender cuts of meat, the low-and-slow cooking method yields much tastier results. Similar to the methods of sous vide and barbecuing, holding a large, tough cut of meat at a consistent lower temperature in the oven allows the collagen to slowly break down and reabsorb into the meat, making it more tender.
Collagen, a kind of protein commonly found in the tendons, skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, is highly sought after for those seeking to improve their skin or retain a youthful appearance. Aesthetics aside, collagen also plays an important role in the magic that turns a tough cut of meat into something tender and desirable. Collagen in animal proteins only breaks down into a gelatinous form at about 160 degrees Fahrenheit. To get the most out of this collagen breakdown, the ideal internal meat temperature to maintain for prolonged cooking is between 160 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit — a task easily accomplished in your oven.
Low and slow roasting is they key to tenderizing tough cuts of meat
There's more to a great slow roasted cut of meat than simply throwing it in the oven. One good method for preparing roasts is to brine them in the refrigerator before cooking, either submerging the meat in a liquid brine or covering in salt for a dry brine. The salt will enhance flavor as well as aid in tenderizing the meat. After brining — usually an overnight process — dry off the meat and slather it in any seasonings. Then place the meat on a wire rack above a baking sheet, as you want air circulation below the meat too. After the meat has cooked to tender, juicy perfection, make sure to let it rest before slicing.
Slow roasting allows you to save you money by utilizing cheaper cuts of meat, as in this slow-roasted eye of round roast recipe, which is usually known as a "poor man's cut." Alternatively, this recipe for slow-roasted Puerto Rican pernil involves marinating the pork overnight as well as cutting small slits to stuff whole garlic cloves into the meat, both of which ensure it is packed with flavor.