Why Tough Cuts Of Meat Are Actually Perfect For Roasting

While high heat may be better for roasting a whole chicken, and pan roasting may benefit many cuts of meat, tougher cuts of need a different cooking method to bring out the best possible end product. Tough cuts like brisket or pork butt don't benefit from a high-heat sear, like how you would cook a marbled rib eye steak. For these larger, notoriously not tender cuts of meat, the low-and-slow cooking method yields much tastier results. Similar to the methods of sous vide and barbecuing, holding a large, tough cut of meat at a consistent lower temperature in the oven allows the collagen to slowly break down and reabsorb into the meat, making it more tender.

Collagen, a kind of protein commonly found in the tendons, skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, is highly sought after for those seeking to improve their skin or retain a youthful appearance. Aesthetics aside, collagen also plays an important role in the magic that turns a tough cut of meat into something tender and desirable. Collagen in animal proteins only breaks down into a gelatinous form at about 160 degrees Fahrenheit. To get the most out of this collagen breakdown, the ideal internal meat temperature to maintain for prolonged cooking is between 160 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit — a task easily accomplished in your oven.