The Bill Etiquette Rule To Follow When Ordering At A Restaurant

Whether it's a familiar chain restaurant, a Michelin-starred destination, or anywhere in between, we frequent restaurants for special experiences we can't get at home. Factors like service, atmosphere, and sharing a meal with friends or family are a part of the mix, all of which can be impacted by our own manners. While there are behavior tips for restaurants from the past that are totally outdated now, there are still dining-out etiquette tips that are helpful to know so we can be confident we're being good companions and simply enjoy the evening. Any advice pertaining to the check is key, as this tends to be the most fraught part of the night out for many — for example, how should you order when someone else is footing the bill?

There are different situations in which your dining companion might pay for the meal, from work-related outings to a loved one celebrating your birthday. It's a lovely gesture, and when we're in the "being treated" seat, we can return that respect by ordering accordingly. The etiquette solution for this is to let them order first, which discreetly sets the budgetary tone without any awkward conversations. While you don't want to insult them by rejecting their offer to pay, you also don't want to take advantage of that by automatically picking the priciest dish. Whether they order something cheaper or more expensive, and whether they order just one dish or an appetizer and an entree, follow suit and remain in the same price range.