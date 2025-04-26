The Lemon Trick That Fixes Up Dry Rotisserie Chicken In A Flash

When you're on the hunt for a quick and easy weeknight meal, nothing comes in clutch quite like a rotisserie chicken. Golden-brown, steaming-hot, and positively glistening, it's a terrific, no-prep protein with so many delicious uses. But looks can sometimes be deceiving at the store. After getting back home, that once-mouthwatering rotisserie chicken can quickly turn into a dry and disappointing version of its former self. Before you settle for a desiccated bird, taking a trip to the Sahara Desert with each bite, try adding lemon to your chicken before reheating to make it taste just as good as it looked at the supermarket.

We spoke to a few seasoned culinary pros, and they all agree that this is one of the most delicious ways to elevate store-bought rotisserie chicken. For this simple citrusy trick, slice a whole, fresh lemon into small wedges, removing any seeds in the process. Once cut, stuff the bird's cavity with the lemon pieces, then reheat. While there are so many great ways to reheat rotisserie chicken, thankfully this trick works no matter what your favorite poultry cooking method is. As the chicken comes back up to temperature, the steam from the lemon slices adds back some much-needed moisture to your bird, imparting some bright, zesty notes in the process. It's a guaranteed way to improve a rotisserie chicken's texture while also giving it a delightful (yet not overpowering) flavor that goes with just about anything you pair it with.