The Lemon Trick That Fixes Up Dry Rotisserie Chicken In A Flash
When you're on the hunt for a quick and easy weeknight meal, nothing comes in clutch quite like a rotisserie chicken. Golden-brown, steaming-hot, and positively glistening, it's a terrific, no-prep protein with so many delicious uses. But looks can sometimes be deceiving at the store. After getting back home, that once-mouthwatering rotisserie chicken can quickly turn into a dry and disappointing version of its former self. Before you settle for a desiccated bird, taking a trip to the Sahara Desert with each bite, try adding lemon to your chicken before reheating to make it taste just as good as it looked at the supermarket.
We spoke to a few seasoned culinary pros, and they all agree that this is one of the most delicious ways to elevate store-bought rotisserie chicken. For this simple citrusy trick, slice a whole, fresh lemon into small wedges, removing any seeds in the process. Once cut, stuff the bird's cavity with the lemon pieces, then reheat. While there are so many great ways to reheat rotisserie chicken, thankfully this trick works no matter what your favorite poultry cooking method is. As the chicken comes back up to temperature, the steam from the lemon slices adds back some much-needed moisture to your bird, imparting some bright, zesty notes in the process. It's a guaranteed way to improve a rotisserie chicken's texture while also giving it a delightful (yet not overpowering) flavor that goes with just about anything you pair it with.
Spice your chicken accordingly with complementary flavors
Why stop at just lemons when you can enhance your rotisserie chicken's flavor even more? After adding in your citrus slices to the bird's cavity, the world is your oyster when it comes to additional flavor pairings. You can toss in some aromatics like crushed garlic cloves, thick-cut onion slices, or even some finely chopped stalks of lemongrass for some nuanced depth of flavor. Alongside the lemon slices, these aromatics will slowly release their essences into the meat of the chicken, distributing flavor all throughout.
You can also reheat your rotisserie chicken with herbs stuffed inside the cavity. Herbs that pair well with lemon work best for this, like springs of fresh rosemary, oregano, or thyme. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you can add in some fresh basil and serve your chicken over some creamy Tuscan-style pasta. Or, if you want some North African-inspired flavors, stuff some ground cumin, cinnamon sticks, and dried whole coriander seeds alongside the lemon slices, creating the ultimate aromatic finish. Of course, lemons aren't the only citrus out there. For some slightly sweet notes, try using orange slices either on their own or in combination with lemon. The orange-y flavor pairs beautifully with a hot honey drizzle. You could even use lime slices, which can go well with cilantro or fresh jalapeño.