Irish soda bread — or Irish brown soda bread, if it's made traditionally with wholemeal flour — is a beloved accompaniment for Irish meals. But considering the relatively easy way this delicious, hearty bread comes together without yeast, it should be a staple in every baker's repertoire. Baking soda gives this bread its name, its rise, and its texture. There aren't many other ingredients required: Just flour, buttermilk, and salt, plus common favorite adds like raisins or caraway seeds. Much of the beauty of soda bread, therefore, hinges on getting that ideal rise and bite. We asked an expert about baking the best possible version, and perhaps it's no surprise that the key takeaway pertains to baking soda.

"Ensure the baking soda you use is absolutely fresh!" says Executive Chef Nanor Harboyan of Helms Bakery in Los Angeles. "It's a good idea to purchase a fresh package just for this recipe for the best chances of getting a perfectly textured loaf." Proper storage in an airtight container is one of the essential tips for using baking soda, but it's such a crucial ingredient in Irish soda bread that buying a new box might indeed be worthwhile. Baking soda that isn't fresh doesn't help the bread rise well, and can give it unpleasant flavors. It's the same reason baking soda is one of the ingredients you must measure carefully for soda bread: It's alkaline, which yields bitter flavors. Fresh baking soda in just the right amount will perfect your bread.