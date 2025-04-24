This Summer Herb Is The Perfect Fresh Addition To Iced Tea

A glass of iced tea is always refreshing on a sweltering day, but it's even better with fresh ingredients. Slices of lemon or strawberries certainly boost the beverage, but herbs are an underrated choice for elevating iced tea. To take your iced tea to the next level, infuse it with basil.

Peppermint is typically the chosen herb for iced tea, but basil serves as its milder, more layered counterpart. While it does have a subtle mintiness to it, there's also a warm quality that provides tea with depth. Basil has notes of anise, giving it a sweet, peppery taste that's still quite refreshing. There are various types of basil, and they all have differentiations that provide iced tea with a unique flavor. Sweet basil is the most common type, and it certainly lives up to its name. Along with the honeyed flavor, the herb's citrusy taste also brightens drinks. If you want the tea to be a little more peppery, cinnamon basil's warming taste is your best bet.

Whichever variety of basil you spring for, the herbs can flavor the iced tea the same way. You can simply add the rinsed leaves to the pitcher of tea as it chills, or make an infusion for a stronger taste. Steep the leaves in hot water for 10 minutes to an hour. Strain the water and allow it to come to room temperature before mixing it with the steeped tea and pouring the drink into a pitcher.