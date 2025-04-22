The One Weekend Mexico Bans Alcohol Sales

Alcohol sales account for a notable portion of Mexico's annual GDP, with 2024 clocking in at $40.04 billion, and 2025 forecast to achieve $40.69 billion. So when a ban on alcohol sales is announced, even for a few days, there's got to be a really good reason for it.

And there is. According to Mexican law, alcohol sales can be limited on election weekends, with each state having the freedom to choose how (and if) they want to limit the sale of alcohol. La ley seca (as the ban is called), according to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, is to maintain order and peace amongst voters and ensure a smooth and event-free election period. In Mexico's most recent elections, on June 1 and 2, 2024, all of Mexico's states and the capital district were lawfully permitted to ban both the sale and consumption of alcohol over the election weekend. In the states that applied the law, law enforcement was permitted to fine or arrest people caught selling or serving alcohol.

Fines could also be imposed if the bans were not upheld, ranging from 2,200 to 3,240 pesos ($110–$160). And if businesses that sold alcohol did not adhere to the law, they could be temporarily shut down and their liquor licenses revoked.