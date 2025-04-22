The One Boar's Head Meat You Should Never Buy At The Deli

Sorry, Boar's Head fans, it's time for us to take a trip to the bottom end of our deli meat ranking list and see where this beloved company really fumbled the bag. Tasting Table tested 20 different Boar's Head deli meats and ranked them from the absolute worst to the best. Our least favorite of this otherwise high-quality meat selection? The Bold Aloha Sunshine Pineapple Turkey Breast, by far.

Now, we aren't haters of the combo of savory meats and pineapple. We tend to believe that pineapple can belong on pizza, so the notion that turkey and pineapple could pair well is not an instant turn-off. Ultimately, a taste test is necessary before giving this meat the thumbs down, and that's exactly what our taste tester did. This Boar's Head item failed to account for the fact that turkey is a mild-tasting meat. That's why you need so many dang herbs (15 to season a roasted turkey, for instance) to inject a little life and flavor into it.

When working with a blank canvas, any strong flavor can easily overpower the turkey, and that's sadly what happened here. Straight from the bag, the pineapple is quite overwhelming. You barely get a hint of the meat at all, not to mention any of the other flavors the brand claims to have added, like hibiscus. Even if you are a fan of the meat and pineapple combo, you should skip out on this one and go for another Boar's Head deli meat instead.