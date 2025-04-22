The One Boar's Head Meat You Should Never Buy At The Deli
Sorry, Boar's Head fans, it's time for us to take a trip to the bottom end of our deli meat ranking list and see where this beloved company really fumbled the bag. Tasting Table tested 20 different Boar's Head deli meats and ranked them from the absolute worst to the best. Our least favorite of this otherwise high-quality meat selection? The Bold Aloha Sunshine Pineapple Turkey Breast, by far.
Now, we aren't haters of the combo of savory meats and pineapple. We tend to believe that pineapple can belong on pizza, so the notion that turkey and pineapple could pair well is not an instant turn-off. Ultimately, a taste test is necessary before giving this meat the thumbs down, and that's exactly what our taste tester did. This Boar's Head item failed to account for the fact that turkey is a mild-tasting meat. That's why you need so many dang herbs (15 to season a roasted turkey, for instance) to inject a little life and flavor into it.
When working with a blank canvas, any strong flavor can easily overpower the turkey, and that's sadly what happened here. Straight from the bag, the pineapple is quite overwhelming. You barely get a hint of the meat at all, not to mention any of the other flavors the brand claims to have added, like hibiscus. Even if you are a fan of the meat and pineapple combo, you should skip out on this one and go for another Boar's Head deli meat instead.
Where did Boar's Head fumble the bag?
So, where did Boar's Head go wrong here? In short, this meat lacked balance. Pineapple can work well with meat not just because of the sweetness that it brings, but also because of that acidic tang. In fact, pineapple is so acidic that it makes a good meat tenderizer. When you mix salty, savory, tangy, and sweet all together, you get a beautiful symphony. Take that tang away, and it tastes more like you are eating regular turkey and drinking a can of pineapple juice simultaneously. It's both overwhelming and underwhelming and won't leave you wanting more.
Additionally, other shoppers also find this turkey to be pretty lackluster, as many on Reddit have noted how strange the flavor profile is when ham and pineapple is much more popular. Sure, you can improve it a little by burying the turkey in other flavors collected for a sandwich, but why spend the money just to cover it up when there are so many other great Boar's Head options available? Our final vote: Pass on the pineapple turkey and go for, well, anything else.