Alton Brown's Pro Tip For Keeping Your Po' Boy From Falling Apart

Alongside gumbo, hush puppies, and a slew of other beloved Cajun dishes, the po' boy is a Louisiana staple. Whether you make yours with roast beef or New Orleans' classic fried shrimp, the sandwich generally pairs your choice of a meat or seafood filling with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Those ingredients are then piled between layers of soft bread — a combination that often proves messy, with the tendency to squish and fall apart after just one bite. To combat this conundrum, celebrity chef Alton Brown recommends one simple fix: Tear out some of your bread's excess interior to create more room for your filling.

In his recipe for an oyster po' boy sandwich, Brown indeed acknowledges that po' boys tend to be on the sloppier end. Specifically, it's the mayonnaise-drenched lettuce, which Brown turns into a flavorful and delicious slaw, that's most likely to ooze out of your bread's parameters. Rather than do away with that texture and the moisture it adds alongside his oysters, Brown sacrifices just a little bit of his bread, allowing his filling to shine.

As for how, exactly, Brown dissects his sandwich? All it takes is a little wear and tear — and a soft roll of crusty bread.