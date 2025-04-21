This Costco Food Court Spread Couldn't Be Easier To Replicate At Home. Here's How To Do It

Shopping at Costco is no easy feat. That's why its food court is such an appreciated aspect of the shopping experience. It's a great place to recuperate, especially after moving swiftly through swarms of frantic shoppers and conquering checkout lines that resemble the ridiculously long queues you would see at Walt Disney World. The food court also happens to have an extensive menu that's guaranteed to give you an energy boost. Although Costco's food court items can be a hit or miss, there are a few standouts like the beloved chicken bake and turkey and provolone sandwich, with the latter having a truly loyal fanbase. When the sandwich was discontinued during the pandemic, fans created a petition to bring it back. Some even attempted to recreate the sandwich and failed miserably. But, now that this extremely popular sandwich is finally coming back (with a slight change), it could be much easier to recreate at home.

Served warm on ciabatta bread with provolone cheese, oven-roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, and red onions, the original had a pesto-based spread. The sandwich now features a basil garlic mayonnaise that's equally delicious as the pesto but potentially easier to recreate. In fact, it will take less than 20 minutes, including prep and cooking time, to construct this simple yet flavorful spread. All you need are ingredients like fresh basil leaves, garlic, egg yolks, vegetable oil, and salt. Plus, this Costco-inspired spread will save you the hassle of looking for a time-saving food court line hack, so you can try the sandwich without the wait.