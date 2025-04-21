This Costco Food Court Spread Couldn't Be Easier To Replicate At Home. Here's How To Do It
Shopping at Costco is no easy feat. That's why its food court is such an appreciated aspect of the shopping experience. It's a great place to recuperate, especially after moving swiftly through swarms of frantic shoppers and conquering checkout lines that resemble the ridiculously long queues you would see at Walt Disney World. The food court also happens to have an extensive menu that's guaranteed to give you an energy boost. Although Costco's food court items can be a hit or miss, there are a few standouts like the beloved chicken bake and turkey and provolone sandwich, with the latter having a truly loyal fanbase. When the sandwich was discontinued during the pandemic, fans created a petition to bring it back. Some even attempted to recreate the sandwich and failed miserably. But, now that this extremely popular sandwich is finally coming back (with a slight change), it could be much easier to recreate at home.
Served warm on ciabatta bread with provolone cheese, oven-roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, and red onions, the original had a pesto-based spread. The sandwich now features a basil garlic mayonnaise that's equally delicious as the pesto but potentially easier to recreate. In fact, it will take less than 20 minutes, including prep and cooking time, to construct this simple yet flavorful spread. All you need are ingredients like fresh basil leaves, garlic, egg yolks, vegetable oil, and salt. Plus, this Costco-inspired spread will save you the hassle of looking for a time-saving food court line hack, so you can try the sandwich without the wait.
How to make a Costco-inspired basil garlic mayonnaise
First, you need to briefly cook your fresh basil leaves in boiling water. It should take no more than 10 seconds to cook. Once they have a slightly softer texture and vibrant green color, you should remove them from the boiling water and immediately place them in an ice bath. This will prevent them from cooking any further. Then, remove all the excess water from the leaves by patting them dry with paper towels. Afterward, set them aside.
If you have a blender or food processor, blend the basil leaves with some oil until well combined. To ensure no basil chunks make their way into your mayonnaise, pour the mixture over a strainer or cheesecloth and into a measuring cup. Next, you want to make a garlic confit. Confit is a French cooking method that involves cooking food at a low heat while submerged in animal fat or oil. This will give your garlic a robust yet sweet flavor. Pour the confit, egg yolks, salt, and basil into a blender, and blend until it has a smooth, spreadable texture.
Alternatively, you can use an immersion blender and place your garlic, egg yolks, salt, and basil leaves into a measuring cup. Add Dijon mustard or fresh lemon juice for extra flavor, or season with ground black pepper and cayenne pepper for a spicy element. Put everything in the measuring cup, and blend in one-second intervals until the bottom looks emulsified. Then, blend the rest of the mixture for a few more seconds until you have a thick, well-combined sauce. When it's ready, there shouldn't be any remnants of oil. Now, spread onto your favorite sandwich and enjoy!